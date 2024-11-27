Ryan Routh's Controversial Letter Sheds Light on his Connection with Thomas Crooks and Anti-Trump Scheme

Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, has penned a four-page letter shedding light on his political views and frustrations. Sent from a Miami detention center, the letter was addressed to Politico journalist Ankush Khardori. It outlines Routh's disdain for America's political system and his harsh criticism of Trump, whom he labeled a "dictator."

Critique of the Two-Party System

Routh condemned the dominance of the Democratic and Republican parties, blaming them for flawed leadership in the U.S. "My entire life has been plagued by D's and R's," he wrote. He criticized the failure of alternative movements like the Libertarian and Green parties to gain traction. He called for a complete overhaul of the political system, advocating for full public campaign financing to eliminate private donations, which he blamed for political corruption.

Ties to Thomas Crooks

Routh's letter referenced Thomas Crooks, who was fatally shot by Secret Service agents in July after a failed attempt to assassinate Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. Describing both himself and Crooks as "ready to die for freedom and democracy," Routh acknowledged their shared opposition to Trump's presidency. Federal prosecutors previously linked Routh to another letter, written months before his September attempt, that hinted at plans to assassinate Trump.

Views on Trump and Middle East Policies

Routh, while denying allegiance to the Democratic Party, described Trump as a threat to democracy. He criticized the former president's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, accusing him of escalating conflicts in the Middle East. Routh blamed Trump for "lives lost and destruction" since the withdrawal. He demanded an end to Israeli attacks and urged negotiations involving Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis to restore peace in the region.

Civil War Fears and Calls to Action

In his letter, written before the 2024 election, Routh urged Americans to act depending on the outcome. He suggested limiting presidential powers if Trump won and called for surrounding the Capitol to prevent violence if Vice President Kamala Harris secured victory. Routh also expressed fears of a potential civil war, hinting at the nation's deep divisions.

Details of Arrest and Trial

Routh's alleged assassination attempt occurred on September 15 at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course. After reportedly camping there for 12 hours, he fled when spotted by Secret Service agents who opened fire. He was quickly captured and has pleaded not guilty. Routh's trial is scheduled for February 2025.

The letter, a mix of radical ideologies and contradictions, offers a glimpse into Routh's mindset. It underscores his belief in extreme actions to address political grievances, painting a troubling picture of dissent gone too far.

