Russian Teen Who was Mauled to Death by Pigs, was Attacked and Left for Dead by Neighbor with Grudge Against Her Father

A Russian schoolgirl who was believed to have been tragically mauled to death by pigs was actually attacked by her neighbor who left her to be eaten alive by the animals because he had a grudge against her father.

Milena Shevelyova, 17, was found dead inside a sty in the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia while her parents were away in the city.

Milena was Found Dead with Multiple Bite Wounds

It was previously reported that the teen was attacked by the pigs and had died due to excessive blood loss as the animals had torn through her femoral artery.

Her worried parents could not reach her by phone and asked a friend to check on her. "He found the body," said the report. "The parents told the police that the pig had always been angry and aggressive." A paramedic team confirmed the girl's death. Milena had multiple wounds to her head and body from "pig bites."

Milena was Assaulted and Left for Dead by Neighbor Holding a Grudge Against Her Father

According to The Sun, it has now been revealed that the 17-year-old had been attacked by her neighbour, who held a grudge against her father, before she was left unconscious to be eaten alive.

Igor Zaika, 40, reportedly attacked Milena after fighting with her father the same day. According to investigators, Milena was knocked out by Igor, who then left her to be eaten alive by the pigs.

Igor reportedly harboured a grudge against the teen's father and had entered their property with the intention of setting it on fire. He told police officers that he wanted to kill livestock belonging to Milena's father. However, when he entered the farm, he saw the teenager and decided to attack her instead.

Milena had been left at home by her parents to look after the farm and its animals. Igor confessed to striking her as she was exiting. "I opened the door and saw his daughter leaving. I hit her twice," he told the police. "I hit her twice. I hit her the first time, she [pushed me] away. I hit her the second time." He said: "I hit her a second time, she fell over there."