Russian Paratrooper Films TikTok Mid-Air While Invading Ukraine, Laughs As He Descends on Ukrainian Soil?

A viral claim suggesting that a Russian paratrooper recorded a TikTok video of his descend on the Ukrainian soil is found to be fake. The claim also suggests that the clip was shot during the recent Russian invasion.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced war on Ukraine in a televised address. Calling the Ukrainian invasion a 'special military operation', Putin said that the decision was made in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." He also claimed that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories.

TikTok Made While Invading Ukraine?

The video, which has been viewed several times on multiple social media platforms, shows a grinning Russian paratrooper mid sky while descending rapidly towards the ground.

He is seen laughing as he records himself and fellow paratroopers of the Russian army. Sharing the clip 15 second clip, a twitter user wrote, "Bro f**king Russian paratrooper filming there (sic) TikTok while dropping in Ukraine ."

"I can't believe I'm watching the invasion of Ukraine .... Live on TikTok ...from a POV of a Russian paratrooper ... wtf has this world gone to," tweeted another user.

"It's all entirely too scary/too real and it absolutely shouldn't be happening. I saw a Russian paratrooper posting on fucking TikTok as they're dropping in with big ass grin and laughter and I'm just like," read another tweet.

"Social media has changed the way we receive information. Just saw a Russian paratrooper on tiktok live parachuting in to Ukraine and is now in his sleeping area talking to viewers while on live. Wild," expressed another.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claim being made on the basis of the viral clip, Snopes said it was not taken during the recent invasion.

Claiming that the video doesn't show a Russian soldier documenting the invasion of Ukraine, the outlet reported it is an old clip which has been circulation since 2015. It was originated posted by Instagram user @romanadler123.

Earlier, a viral video showing hundreds of Russian paratroopers descending from fighter planes on the Ukrainian soil was also uploaded causing alarm bells on social media. The video was used to fuel a fake claim suggesting that those were Russian paratroopers who were landing near Kharkiv.

The video also a large audience witnessing the descend of the paratroopers. "Watch this video to see how #Russian military paratroopers land in Ukraine near Kharkov," a user tweeted while sharing the video.