Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko, who is often seen flaunting her sexy figure on the social media platform is a competition to super-hot British model Demi Rose. Anastasiya Kvitko, the buxom bombshell has recently shared a photo of herself in which she is donning a barely-there black bikini that has set fire on the internet. According to the diva's official Instagram account, the photo has garnered more than a million views and likes.

On the other hand, Demi Rose Mawby rocked a bold red string bikini that has created a buzz on the social media platform lately. In the photo, Demi is seen flaunting her bareback and plump butts while she struck a sultry pose. The eye-popping photo has been liked more than five million times by Demi's fans on Instagram.

Demi vs Anastasiya

Both the diva are undoubtedly sexy and talented when it comes to showing off their curves and attracting their fans. Their social media posts often attracts millions of fans across the world. While Demi is known for her Kim Kardashian-like hourglass figure, Anastasiya Kvitko is more popular for showing off her plump butts. The divas are very active in using their social media handles through which they keep their fans engaged with day to day interesting posts.

We have recently come to know from one of Demi Rose's Instagram post that she is an animal lover while the Russian model seems to be fond of energy drinks.

Moreover, a fan of Anastasiya Kvitko recently asked her not to consume too much energy drinks as it isn't good for health on her official Instagram video.

The diva in the video was seen endorsing an energy drink called Bang Energy. Both the sexy models' jaw-dropping bikini photos are doing the rounds on the internet and have left fans wanting more.