Russian beauty Anastasiya Kvitko is a competition to British model Demi Rose. Well, it's not us who's saying this but Kvitko's sexy Instagram photos. Yes, the diva's hot photos on her official Instagram show that she's is a competition to Demi, who has been taking the internet by storm with her sexy and beautiful photo shoots lately.

While Demi Rose's beauty is like a sweet drug to her fans on social media, Kvitko's sexy figure makes everyone's eyes pop. The Russian model's latest photo has set the internet on fire. The diva has left very little to the imagination with her photo in a purple string bikini. Her hourglass figure and sexy curves gives fitness goals to he young girls around the world and most likely who wouldn't like to have a Kim-Kardashian like figure?

The 25-year-old glamour queen has 10.4 million fans following her of her official Instagram handle from all over the world while her competitor Demi Rose has a little more. However, both the Russian and British models yet sets similar standards on the social media platforms.

Earlier, Anastasiya Kvitko shared a video in which she is seen endorsing and consuming an energy drink . The video got over a million likes, however, a fan took to her official handle and commented on the video that too much consumption of energy drink is'nt good for health.

Anastasiya Kvitko's voluptuous cleavage and her world-famous booty is something that one can't ignore. On the modelling front, the Russian brunette had faced much criticism and had lost several modelling assignments due to her earlier figure configuration.

The diva even embroiled in controversy after her comment in an interview in which she said, "I like Kim Kardashian but I don't quite like being compared to her – she is far behind me.I like Kim Kardashian but I don't quite like being compared to her – she is far behind me."