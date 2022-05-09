Russian Influencer Facing Jail After Posing Naked Against Sacred Tree in Bali

A Russian influencer is facing up to six years behind bars and a hefty fine after posing for revealing photos with a sacred tree on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The influencer - who goes by the username @alina_yogi on Instagram - posed naked for a series of saucy snaps in which she posed naked against the 700-year-old tree, known locally as kayu putih.

According to reports, the tree - a weeping paperbark located at Babakan Temple in the regency of Tabana - is regarded as sacred, with Alina's images considered highly offensive among locals. Although the controversial snaps have since been deleted, screenshots show Alina leaning her naked body against the trunk of the tree, with her leg resting in one of its winding roots.

Alina Reported to Authorities After She Shared the Photos on Social Media

Alina, who has more than 23,000 followers on the platform, was reported to local authorities by Balinese entrepreneur Niluh Djelanktik, who became outraged after she spotted Alina's now-deleted photos on social media.

In a post to her Instagram account last week, Djelanktik shared a short clip from Alina's nude photoshoot with her 364,000 followers, urging them to report any additional photos they may have of the influencer to local police.

A rough translation of Djelantik's post read: "[Those] who follow Alina's account, please send photos of her... to hand over to the authorities. Thank you."

Alina Facing 6 Years in Jail And a Hefty Fine for 'Spreading Pornography'

In an update, the entrepreneur claimed Alina's was being investigated by the Immigration Office and Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights had been informed of the incident.

The influencer could allegedly face up to six years in jail for "spreading pornography" under Indonesia's strict Information and Electronic Transactions Act (ITE). She may also be fined the equivalent of nearly $63,500.

Alina Issues Apology, Performs Ritual at the Holy Site

In the wake of the backlash, Alina posted a photo of herself bowing down in front of the sacred tree while performing what appears to be a ritual.

She also shared an apology that read, "I appeal to my friends and all the guests of Bali. I unknowingly made a big mistake for which I regret and I want to tell you so that you don't repeat it. There are a lot of sacred places in Bali and not all of them have information signs about it, as in my case."

She continued, "And it is very important to treat these places and traditions with respect. And first it is important to find out if it is possible to take photos or videos in this place. I love Bali with all my heart and once again I apologize to all residents of Bali and ask for forgiveness!"

Last week, a Canadian man was deported and banned from Bali after posting a video of himself doing the Haka on top of Mt. Batur - a sacred mountain in Bali, Indonesia, as previously reported.