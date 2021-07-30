A Russian girl named Darya Sudnishnikova, who claimed that she was made pregnant by a 10-year old boy earlier, is now pregnant with her second child. The TikTok star has now confessed that she is six-week pregnant with her new boyfriend.

The news of 14-year-old Darya Sudnishnikova's pregnancy had hit the headlines across the globe after she claimed that she was made pregnant by a 10-year-old boy. There were plenty of debates about whether or not 10-year old Ivan Vanya could father a child and experts and doctors opined that biologically it was possible to get pregnant through a prepubescent boy.

Later, Darya stated that she was raped by a 15-year-old boy on a stairwell and she was ashamed of admitting it.

Darya Sudnishnikova Opens Up on Pregnancy

Now, TikTok star believes that she is six-week pregnant and met a gynaecologist, recently. She has claimed that her new boyfriend Maksim is the father of the child as she did not have sex with anybody else in the last eight months.

"If it is really six weeks, it is already a foetus. But I cannot have this baby because I clearly realise that I am unable to raise another child," the Sun UK quotes her as telling to Telegram online.

According to her, she does not have time for the second child due to 11-month-old Emilia. Darya further claims that her mother was shocked to hear about the second pregnancy and threatened to "beat her up" if she failed to abort the baby.

Talking about her boyfriend's reaction, she said, "You got pregnant and claim this is my child. You do not have brains at all..."

Dariya Slammed for Being Careless

She has been slammed by her followers on social media for being careless and someone called her a "prostitute." Dariya shot back to negative comments by asking why she is being called "a whore" when she had sex with her partner.

After Effects of Her First Pregnancy

The controversy around her first pregnancy apparently had a negative impact on her as the Zheleznogorsk girl was banned from her school stating that she had fallen behind her studies and her bad publicity would have an adverse impact on others.

Meanwhile, the cops are investigating the case and took a DNA sample from the newborn.

As per a report, the schoolgirl earns $9000 a month after she attained popularity. Dariya has 650,000 followers on Instagram and over a million followers on TikTok. However, her account is blocked following the complaints that she is an underage girl.