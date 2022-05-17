Russian Commanders Killing Their Wounded Soldiers; Burning Their Bodies in Chicken Coop - Ukraine Media

The Russian commanders are allegedly taking the lives of their own soldiers who are getting wounded in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine, captured Russian soldiers have revealed. The Russian soldiers held as Prisoners of War gave the chilling account during an interaction with Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin.

Though there has been no official confirmation from Kremlin regarding the number of Russian soldiers killed on the battlefield since the conflict started, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed 27,000 soldiers have died so far.

Wounded Soldiers Being Shot to Death by Their Commanders

In a video uploaded on You Tube, a group of Russian soldiers are seen sitting together in a room. The Mirror reported that speaking to Zolkin, a captured intelligence soldier revealed how one lieutenant colonel shot a wounded comrade after asking if he could walk. After the injured soldier said that he is unable to walk, the high-ranking official shot him and several others, dead.

Another captured POW said that Russian officers were finishing off their wounded. "Just like that ... a wounded soldier is lying on the ground, and a battalion commander shoots him dead from a gun. It was a young man, he was wounded. He was on the ground. He was asked if he could walk, so he was shot dead with a gun," said the young soldier.

Claiming that the injured soldiers could have rescued instead of being shot dead, a soldier told the Ukrainian journalist, the wounded Russian soldiers "could have been rescued, given help, taken out of there. He simply shot them dead."

Dead Russian Soldiers Being Burnt in Chicken Coop

TCH reported that the Russian military has sent up detention camps for their deserters and soldiers who refused to participate in the war, in the Kamianka village, Polohy District in Zaporizhzhia region. The field prison has been set up in a college building.

Quoting a report by the Press Center of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the outlet claimed that dead Russian soldiers are being cremated in a chicken coop located near the field prison. "The Russians have turned a college building into an improvised prison for their own servicemen, who refuse to fight. The bodies of Russian troops killed in action are incinerated at the former chicken coop nearby. According to locals, the invaders are also planning to carry out a census", read the report.

Earlier, Ukraine's chief civil-military liaison officer, Volodymyr Lyamzin had claimed that the country has collected and stored hundreds of dead bodies of Russian soldiers in a refrigerated train.