Russian model Victoria Odintcova has set fire to the internet with her latest video on Instagram. The hot modelling sensation has shared an eye-popping video in which she is seen dancing in a bath robe and suddenly transforming into a smoking hot lady in all black. The video has wowed several fans who have flooded her Instagram account with comments to show their love for the diva. The video has racked up thousands of views within a few minutes of it being uploaded.

Odintcova loves to flaunt her figure on social media platforms. Earlier, in one of her hot Instagram updates, the 26-year-old wore an orange-coloured monokini revealing ample cleavage, which left her fans on social media drooling. Odintcova is a popular face when it comes to modelling. She has made a mark for herself in the industry.

Fans are spellbound by her beauty and grace. In another update, Odintcova is dons a white bikini swimsuit paired with a black shrug over and a sun hat. The photo was snapped beachside in Abu Dhabi, but she didn't mention the exact location on her official Instagram handle.

The picture garnered millions of views and likes on the social media platform. The curvy brunette isn't short of admirers on Instagram or other social media platforms. She already has a huge fanbase with a whopping five million followers on Instagram and is one of the most popular modelling celebrities on the platform today.

Odintcova knows how to handle herself when it comes to being intimidated or by anyone. The diva had reportedly turned down famous Ronaldo when the latter messaged her through his account on a social media platform.