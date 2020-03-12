Self-proclaimed queen of curves Abigail Ratchford seems to be on fire. The diva who recently made heads turn with her sultry picture on Instagram has once again set fire on the internet with a smoking hot boomerang video of herself.

The hot model has shared an eye-popping video on her official social media handle in which she is seen donning a revealing white-blue bikini leaving little to one's imagination. In the boomerang video on Instagram, Abigail shakes her hips to get a perfect belly dancing clip wowing her social media fans and leaving them breathless.

Abigail's video set the internet on fire

Abigail's outfit does the job to attract her fans in the sexy Instagram video which has garnered much attention. The video has managed to rack up above 1.5 million likes and views and more than a thousand comments on the photo-sharing platform.

Moreover, the model's curvaceous figure and sultry expressions are already the talking point of social media fans. Several fans messaged the model on her post admiring her hot figure and entertaining talent. Out of the nine million followers on her Instagram, many lauded the diva's beautiful belly dance.

One among the fans even said that the video almost hypnotized him while another teasing the model wrote, "Baby I need some private lessons so I can seduce like you." Meanwhile, Abigail isn't shy showing off her hot body and dare to don revealing outfits on the internet. The diva loves to flaunt her assets and perky derriere on social media platforms to attract fans from all over the world.

With her smoking hot looks, the diva has managed to grab millions of eyeballs to her posts. Abigail Ratchford is one of the most popular social media celebrities who have made a mark with her unusual activities on every social platform.

Check out the latest hot video of Abigail Ratchford here: