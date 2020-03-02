Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is back with another sizzling video on her official Instagram account. The sexy diva has left hearts racing in the Instagram video wearing a pink bodysuit. The video, which has already garnered much attention from her social media fans, has left them awestruck and wanting more. Kvitko is often called the Russian Kim Kardashian for her sexy hourglass figure. The model can make heads turn with her hotness and sultry expressions in every photo and video she publishes on her official social media handles.

In the video, Kvitko is seen holding an energy drink while she walks on an empty road in front of the camera flaunting her curves, perky derriere and round assets. She completes her sexy look in the bodysuit with a pair of reflector sunglasses. The 24-year-old has made a mark with her social media presence.

The video has garnered more than 590K views and likes on her official account. Fans poured in their wishes flooding the comments section with messages admiring the beauty and sending kisses, love and fire emojis. Kvitko has become a household name for her Bang Energy advertisements on the online platform and several fans love to see her featuring in some of the sexiest promotional videos.

Kvitko has a huge fan base on social media and a whopping 10.7 million fans following her on Instagram alone. She is one of the most active Instagram celebrities who loves to show off her curvaceous figure. Kvitko is most famous for her social media presence and apart from modelling for a brand like Bang Energy, she also endorses clothing lines such as Fashionova.

Check out more hot and sexy photos of the Anastasiya Kvitko here: