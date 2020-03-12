Just a day after Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko posted a tantalizing video wearing a skimpy swimsuit, she is back with yet another steamy picture that provides an ample view of her voluptuous assets.

Anastasiya Kvitko who detests being referred to as 'Russian Kim Kardashian', has close to 11 million fans on her Instagram handle. A most sought-after model, the Russian beauty is often seen promoting energy drink, Bang, on her page.

Anastasiya Kvitko wears the racy dress to a café

In the latest picture which appears to have been clicked at a café located at an undisclosed location, Anastasiya Kvitko is sitting crossed leg as she gets clicked from an angle that highlights her massive cleavage bulging out of the low cut top.

Dressed in Fashion Nova, the 25-year-old model can be seen sitting on a green coloured chair while left her arm rests on the table. Wearing a flimsy top paired with cherry red-coloured leather pants, the buxom beauty gazes intently towards the camera.

The racy top has short sleeves that perfectly accentuate Anastasiya Kvitko's long and slender arms. The low-cut neckline leaves little to the imagination of the onlookers as the tie-up centre barely manages to keep the assets in place. The leather pants cling closely with the calves. Anastasiya Kvitko is seen wearing a pair of black coloured flat footwear in the picture.

Anastasiya Kvitko kept her makeup simple this time as she opted for smoky eyeshadow, mascara, blush and light tinge of lipstick. She left her hair open with a side parting. The only piece of accessory that she appears to be flaunting is a black bag placed strategically on the table.

Fans are unable to handle the hotness

Anastasiya Kvitko captioned the post: "Good morning ☀️ outfit @fashionnova @fashionnovamen fashionnovapartner ". The post has already crossed over 145,000 likes and nearly 2000 comments. "Wow I'm loving it," commented a fan as soon as the post went up. "Good morning to you gorgeous wish you a fabulous day ☺️ you look so sweet ❤️," wrote another. "Good morning ❤️have a great day today," wished another fan. "You looking so beautiful," commented another fan. "Absolutely amazing!!! You look incredible love!! ❤️," told a fan on her previous swimsuit post.