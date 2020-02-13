American model Ana Cheri is a stunner. The diva, who is often seen posting hot and sexy photos on her official Instagram, has shared a full body workout video on Instagram leaving fans awestruck. In the video, Ana is seen doing heavy exercise at the gym and she claims that's her favourite workout routine. Well, the hot model has just revealed her secret to her sexy figure. Ana posted the video with the caption: "This is one of my favorite H.I.I.T workouts from the @cheri_fit New Year New You Challenge! If you want to try it just screenshot the end!!! I did this 6 week challenge with everyone and I definitely see awesome results! Super excited to see all my client transformations next week I dare you to give this a try."

Ana has urged her fans to try out the exercise, which will definitely show results within a short time as per the diva. The video has already garnered more than 200K likes and views on the social media platform. While several fans admired Ana's effort at the gym, one wrote, "So great HIIT workout omg you killing it gorgeous."

On the personal front, Ana is often out on the beach to enjoy the sun and be cozy with her husband Ben Moreland. She recently went on a vacation in Miami where she was spotted romancing with her hubby.

Ana wore a sexy swimsuit that had left everyone speechless. She isn't shy showing off her curves and often posts sexy nude photos of herself on Instagram.

In another new picture, Ana is seen donning a contrast bikini. She wears a yellow and pink bikini that attracted millions of fans worldwide. Check out the photo here: