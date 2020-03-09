Russian beauty Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her fans by wearing a tight-fitting crop top that left little to imagination of the onlookers. Kvitko paired her raunchy crop top with a pair of low-waist stretchy pants.

The model who is often seen posting raunchy videos while promoting 'Bang' energy drinks has 10.7 million followers on the Instagram. The model tagged online retailer Fashion Nova in her pictures.

Anastasiya Kvitko's massive cleavage display

The voluptuous beauty who has fans all over the globe, wore a black and white checkers printed crop top with broad straps. The body-hugging top just managed to keep her overflowing assets in place. The cleavage show was sizzling enough to melt anyone standing nearby. The broad straps on the top highlighted her toned arms as she placed them strategically on her curvy hips.

Wearing a stretchable pants with slightly broad bottoms, Kvitko displayed her well rounded booty and curvaceous hips by placing right leg in front of the left one.

With the background being a plain white coloured wall, the Russian bombshell looked every inch of diva with her blonde tresses straightened out and left open to fall on the shoulders.

As the smouldering beauty innocently looked straight into the camera, one couldn't help but notice her heavy eye make-up, highlighted cheeks with peach blusher, and slightly pink lipstick on her lips. She completed her look by wearing a couple of silver and golden coloured bangles on the right arm.

Fans find Kvitko 'beautiful'

The Russian bombshell simply tagged Fashion Nova in her caption. The recent post has received more than 100,000 likes and over 1300 comments from her die-hard fans. One fan wrote, "Beautiful babe," to which she replied 'Thank you Love.' While a lot of fans commented on her post in Russian, a lot of other expressed their sentiments in English and through emojis. "Queen gorgeous astonishing ," wrote a fan. "You are a goddess," wrote another.

"Queen gorgeous astonishing ," said a fan. "Beautiful ❤️ classy and elegant ," admired another fan.

Kvitko, who is well known for putting up bold and provocative pictures on Instagram, often playing dangerously close with the platform's nudity guidelines, continues to make her fans and admirers happy by posting tantalizing videos and pictures regularly.