Demi Rose, the global sensation, is just 12 days short of her 25th birthday. In her recent post on Instagram, the sensational model Demi Rose has posted a sizzling picture that would ensure that her fans do not miss her birthday.

Apparently back from her ski trip to an undisclosed location, Demi took to Instagram to post her latest picture clicked in a stimulating silver-coloured swimsuit, giving an ample view of her assets to the fans.

Demi Rose goes partially nude in the pics

The 24-year-old British model stood in knee-deep water in a pool while sending the shutterbugs crazy with her killer looks. The picture was clicked at an undisclosed location with a stone staircase leading up to the pool.

Wearing a metallic swimsuit, that had a large frontal cut out with the word Playboy splashed across her chest, barely managed to cover her voluptuous breasts as they popped out from the side and below the cutout. The provocative photograph also highlighted her toned midriff and Demi's envious flat belly area.

The bottom half of the one-piece featured a deadly Brazilian style bikini which just managed to cover the basics for the curvaceous beauty. The model wore her hair in a slick-back ponytail. On the makeup front, Demi went quite heavy this time with bronzer, shades of brown on her cheeks and eyes, heavily kohled eyes and lipstick in brown shade. In the background, featured a wooden bench with few cushions placed on it.

Fans can't have enough of Demi Rose

Indicating her upcoming birthday on 20th March, demi captioned her picture: "20 days until my birthday... 25 soon come♈️." Demi has 13.3 million fans on her Instagram page, who are quite active when it comes to commenting and liking Demi's posts. Her recent post has already received more than half a million likes and nearly 4,000 comments.

"Oh my gaaaaaaaaaaaaa !!!!!!," expressed a fan as soon as the post went up. Other one wrote "Demi your body makes no sense to me." Demi replied with an emoji. "OMG DEM THIS IS FIRE ," wrote one fan. "You are amazing!! ," wrote another. "Wow you are an absolute goddess," commented another user to the post.