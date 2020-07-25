Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has stunned fans with a hot Instagram update last week. The picture posted on Anastasiya's official Instagram handle has left very little to the imagination of her fans.

In the eye-catching photo, Anastasiya rocked a sultry white outfit that left much of her assets on display. Striking a simple yet attractive pose on a couch, the diva managed to look drop-dead gorgeous even in this simplest look. The picture which has been clicked inside a room with a backdrop of the sea has garnered millions of followers' attention worldwide.

The 25-year-old bombshell has often set fire on the internet with her looks and scandalous posts. She is known for her being one of the most curvaceous models on social media. She's also called the Russian Kim Kardashian by her fans. Well, in another Instagram update Anastasiya flaunted her perky derriere leaving fans drooling on the internet.

Anastasiya Sets the Internet on Fire

Her, scandalous post managed to garner over a million views and several fans took to their social media handles to admire her beauty. One of her loyal fans quoted, "You look stunning," while a second follower wrote, "Love these pictures. They just look so natural not like they were set up posing for the perfect ones. You always look beautiful but these are probably my favorite pics right now."

Well, it's hard to say whether or not Anastasiya has gone through any artificial procedure to look that stunning but, her fans are surely in love with the way she looks at present. The Russian modelling sensation has over eleven million followers, who support her every move on the photo-sharing platform. Her Instagram pictures and Bang Energy Ad videos have grabbed millions of fans' attention making her one of the most in-demand models today.

Check Out the Hot Photo That Has Sent Fans Pulses Racing: