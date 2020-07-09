Anastasiya Kvitko, also called the Russian Kim Kardashian has left little to the imagination of her fans with an eye-popping Instagram update. The diva has made her fans go gaga by flaunting her massive cleavage in her latest photo on Instagram. Leaving millions of fans wanting more, the picture has set the internet on fire.

In the picture, the Bang Energy model is seen wearing a revealing black-colored thong bikini swimsuit that barely covers her assets. She also wore brown shades and struck a sexy pose in the swimming pool. With a beautiful eye-catching background and greenery, the snap managed to garner much attention on social media.

Making Heads Turn

The post has racked up more than 270K likes and views within hours of being posted on the diva's official Instagram account. Anastasiya has a massive fanbase with more than 11.2 million people following her on the photo-sharing platform. The diva's curvaceous figure in every Instagram post leaves fans wondering about the time she invests in keeping herself toned and fit.

Her Bang Energy promotional videos often manage to lure fans to follow the diva on social media. Anastasiya knows how to make heads turn and she often flaunts her assets in sultry outfits, taking the internet by storm every time she posts on social media.

Check Out Another Hot Picture of the Russian Diva Below:

Competition To Demi Rose

She is born to be a stunner and her Onlyfans videos are proof. Fans love to see the diva's hot avatar on the internet. The Russian bombshell is one of the most popular Instagrammers and she gives a tough competition to British modeling sensation Demi Rose, who is also called the British Kim Kardashian.

Recently, Anastasiya left fans drooling with a hot picture on her official social media handle. In the photo, the model was seen sunbathing while she lay down on a flat bench flaunting her plump rear.