Russian Battle Plans Involve 'Full-Scale Bombardment' on Ukraine Aiming to Kill Thousands within Days: US

As Russian President Vladimir Putin moved his troops within three miles of the Ukrainian border, the US warned that Moscow's battleplans involve attacking Ukraine with an 'overwhelming intensity of fire' aiming to kill 'tens of thousands' in a single day.

According to Daily Mail, new satellite images that have emerged showed Russian tanks, trucks, and artillery just two and a half miles from Ukrainian territory in Russia's Belgorod region. Convoys and troops hiding in civilian areas and the tree-lines of forests in Soloti and Valuyki were also spotted. Valuyki is located at a short distance from Ukraine's Kharkiv region where major military bases are based.

The White House stated earlier that Biden and Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit over Ukraine next week provided that 'an invasion hasn't happened.' Kremlin, however, this morning downplayed the possibility of a summit between Biden and Putin next week.

'No Concrete Plans'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it is 'premature to talk about any specific plans for organizing any kind of summits,' adding that no 'concrete plans' were put in place regarding the said meeting.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are all set to meet and talk on Thursday with Biden-Putin talks as the main agenda.

Biden warned over the weekend that Russian commanders have already received the green signal from Putin to proceed with an invasion of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Russia has reportedly amassed about 190,000 troops, warplanes, and equipment within striking distance of Ukraine's border.

'Full-Scale Bombardment'

Some American officials claiming to have seen some of Kremlin's battle plans warned of a full-scale bombardment of the country. Not only this, but Russia is making a list of Ukrainians 'to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,' according to the US.

According to a letter by the US ambassador to the United Nations, Bathsheba Crocker sent to the UN human rights chief, the Russian military might target Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists, and anti-corruption activists, and 'vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons,' post the Ukrainian invasion.