Russia investigates Telegram founder Pavel Durov for terrorism facilitation.

Probe reportedly based on Article 205.1 of Criminal Code.

Durov arrested in France over separate preliminary inquiry.

Telegram denies wrongdoing, cites compliance with EU laws.

State-owned newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that Russian authorities were investigating the founder of the Telegram application Pavel Durov in a criminal case concerning the facilitation of terrorist activities, based on the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The newspaper reported that the actions of head of Telegram, P. Durov, were under investigation on the crime case in accordance with a crime against Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 (assistance to the terrorist actions) of the Criminal Code of Russia.

Durov was not available to comment at once. Telegram, which claims to have over 1 billion active users around the world, failed to provide a Reuters request with their commentary on the Russian report. The company has refuted in the past few days allegations by Moscow that the site is a nest of crime, or that it is compromised by thewestern and Ukrainian spy faction.

The progression contributes to an increasing legal and political pressure on the Russian-born billionaire who already faced multiple conflicts with governmental regulations in the various jurisdictions concerning the moderation policy of Telegram and encryption legislation.

The Global Reaction was triggered by French Arrest

Durov was arrested late one Saturday in Le Bourget airport near Paris after jetting into the country on a private jet in Azerbaijan, by the French and Russian sources who talked to Reuters. Arrest was said to have been carried out over a French warrant which was related to a preliminary inquiry involving him.

According to a French police source, the focus of the investigation is information that Telegram tolerated an enormous scope of crimes to thrive on their site, owing to a small amount of censorship and the refusal to collaborate with the law enforcers. The cybersecurity gendarmerie unit and national anti-fraud police of France are spearheading the investigation in the presence of an organized crime judge.

Also Read: Mexico and U.S. Followed One of Cartel Leader El Mencho's Girlfriends Ahead of Raid

The company also said at the time that the difference in the laws of the EU, and one such piece is the Digital Services Act; moderation on Telegram is in accordance with the industry standards and is in a continuous state of improvement. The CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, does not keep a low profile, and spends a lot of time in Europe and objected that a social platform or its owner are liable to abuse of the platform.

The French Minister of Interior and the office of prosecutor in Paris refused to comment. Moscow had an immediate response in that the rights of Durov must be observed. Foreign ministry of Russia claimed having dispatched a note to Paris requesting they allow them access to Durov, yet they recognized that Durov has citizenship of French in addition to his citizenship of United Arab Emirates.

The arrest attracted criticism amongst influential people. The owner of X, Elon Musk, wrote that according to reports of Durov being detained, it indicated that the issue of free speech was being threatened in Europe. According to Durov, a description given by the Russian legislature Maria Butina called Durov a political prisoner, a victim of a West witch-hunt.

A Technologist Founder on the Crossroads of Geopolitics

In 2013, Durov left Russia and established Telegram; however, after conflicts with the authorities over his former social network VK. Before selling his stake in the country, he has stated that he had turned down requests to close opposition communities on VK.

In April, Durov commented on his move to leave Russia and relocate the operations of Telegram to cities across various regions of the world such as Berlin, London, Singapore and San Francisco before setting up its settlement in Dubai, stating: I would rather be free than to take orders with anyone.

Durov is estimated to be worth $15.5 billion by Forbes. Telegram has become one of the largest messaging services in the world with a massive following of 2 billion users, the next behind Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and WeChat. The app particularly is powerful in Russia, Ukraine and other former Soviet republics.

Telegram since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has been one of the main sources of updates on the battlefield and political messages and commentatorials, both pro-Kyiv and pro-Moscow. Analysts have called it a virtual battle field owing to the amount of unfiltered and even graphic materials that are on the platform.

Russia had already tried to block Telegram in 2018 because the company had declined to offer access to encrypted messages using security services. The ban did break certain services but did not have a major impact to reduce the use of Telegram and had led to protests in Moscow.

According to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Durov had made a wrong conclusion going out of Russia because he thought that he could evade the work with foreign security services. Medvedev said, he miscalculated. "He is now Russian, and so unpredictable and dangerous to all our common foes."

Also Read: AI Jitters Shake Software Debt Markets as Borrowing Costs Rise Over Higher Default Risk

As the scrutiny is mounting in both Russia and Europe, Durov is ultimately destined to walk a fine line on legal fronts on both sides. The results of the Russian investigation and current European investigations could have far reaching consequences to one of the most recognizable encrypted messaging systems on the planet and its place in the digital communications of the globe.

Recommended FAQs:

Why is Russia investigating Pavel Durov?

Russia's Federal Security Service has opened a criminal case against Pavel Durov under laws related to alleged assistance to terrorist activities. State media reported the probe, though Durov and Telegram have not publicly commented on the specific charges.

Why was Pavel Durov arrested in France?

French authorities detained Durov at Le Bourget airport near Paris over a warrant tied to a preliminary investigation. The inquiry reportedly concerns allegations that Telegram failed to adequately moderate criminal activity on its platform.

How has Telegram responded to the allegations?

Telegram has previously denied claims that it enables criminal activity or cooperates improperly with foreign intelligence services. The company says its moderation practices comply with EU regulations, including the Digital Services Act.

What role does Telegram play in Russia and Ukraine?

Since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Telegram has become a major channel for battlefield updates and political messaging from both pro-Kyiv and pro-Moscow sources. Analysts describe it as a key information platform in the conflict.

What could the investigations mean for Telegram's future?

Legal scrutiny in both Russia and Europe could affect Telegram's operations, moderation policies and encryption practices. The outcome may shape how governments regulate large encrypted messaging platforms globally.