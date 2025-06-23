Russia Warns that Other Countries Are Ready to Supply Iran Nuclear Weapons Which Could Escalate Global Tensions

Moscow warned on Sunday that several countries are willing to supply Iran with nuclear weapons, as both Russia and China slammed the recent U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said that Saturday's American airstrike — which marked the first-ever use of the massive 15-ton GBU-57 "bunker-buster" bombs in a military operation — inflicted only limited damage on Iran's nuclear facility, including the fortified Fordow enrichment site. While Medvedev did not name the nations willing to supply Tehran with nuclear arms, he said that the assault would not stop Iran — a key Russian ally — from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Iran Has Nuclear Friends

The statement came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that he plans to visit Moscow to hold talks with Putin about potential responses and retaliatory measures.

"We enjoy a strategic partnership, and we always consult with each other and coordinate our positions," Araghchi told Russian media.

Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S. airstrike in Iran, calling it a blatant breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and multiple UN Security Council resolutions. "It is already clear that a dangerous escalation has begun, fraught with further undermining of regional and global security," the ministry said in a statement.

China Echoes Kremlin's Accusations

Beijing backed the claims that the U.S. airstrikes violated international law, with China's foreign ministry warning that the assault could trigger wider instability throughout the Middle East.

However, Chinese authorities also stressed their commitment to preventing further escalation, urging all sides to agree to a cease-fire.

"China is willing to work with the international community to pool efforts together and uphold justice, and contribute to the work for restoring peace and stability in the Middle East," the ministry said in a statement.

The United States is creating pressure on China to intervene and prevent Iran from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz — a vital route for global oil shipments — warning that its closure could disrupt international markets.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Beijing to ensure the waterway remains open, pointing out that a significant portion of China's oil supply passes through the strait.

"It will have some impact on us," Rubio told CBS News' "Face the Nation" of the possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

"It will have a lot more impact on the rest of the world," he added, calling the move "economic suicide" for Iran.