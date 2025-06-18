Iran's Arsenal Is Fast Going Empty as It Is Running Out of Ammunition, Rocket Launchers as It Struggles to Contain Israel

Iran's retaliatory strikes on Israel have sharply declined over the past two days, following Israeli attacks on Iranian missile silos and launch facilities, experts said. Iran launched over 200 rockets in six waves on Friday and Saturday, according to the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

However, by the next day, that number dropped to just two waves of around three dozen missiles each, the institute noted. On Monday, Iran fired around 40 more missiles, but Tuesday's count was again cut down by nearly a half. Meanwhile, Israel's defense forces have claimed that it has successfully decimated Iran's capacity to strike back with its precession strikes.

Iran's Arsenal Going Empty

Tehran had originally planned to launch 1,000 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Friday's preemptive attack, the ISW said. However, that large-scale response never materialized due to the extensive damage inflicted on Iran's weapons stockpiles.

"Iran has used significantly fewer munitions in its response to Israel than originally planned because the IDF destroyed and damaged missile launchers and silos that Iran planned to use to retaliate against Israel," it wrote.

Before to ongoing conflict broke out, the United States and Israeli officials estimated that Iran had in its possession around 2,000 missiles, although not all had the range to reach Israel, according to the think tank.

However, that figure has likely dropped significantly due to Israel's continued strikes on Iran's missile launch sites, which persisted through Tuesday.

Iran's Missiles Being Destroyed Easily

The Israel Defense Forces estimate that nearly 40 percent of Iran's ballistic missile launches have been eliminated since Israel began its airstrikes on the Islamic Republic last Friday.

The Israeli Air Force also reported that more than 70 of Iran's air defense missile batteries have been destroyed, severely weakening Tehran's ability to protect its military infrastructure from further attacks.

The Israeli military has announced its ongoing mission to "hunt down" Iran's missile silos and launch sites, sharing multiple videos on X showing the destruction of rocket facilities across Iran.

As Iran has recently shifted to smaller-scale attacks, Israel's Home Front Command has ended its pre-launch alert system, which previously provided civilians with extra time to take cover from incoming ballistic missiles.