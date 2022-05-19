Russia has successfully tested a new weapon that can turn satellites blind. Moscow revealed that it's testing the new Peresvet weapon, which can blind satellites up to 932 miles. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov stated that the weapon also has the capacity to destroy drones.

Notably, Borisov is also in charge of the Russian government's military development. The leader also stated that the system was tested on Tuesday and is being deployed in the current Ukraine war.

Peresvet Uses Laser Radiation to Blind Satellites

So far, very little information is known about Russia's new laser weapon. Although it's named after a medieval Orthodox warrior monk Alexander Peresvet.

Borisov stated that the weapon is being supplied to missile troops and is fitted with systems that can blind reconnaissance satellite systems. He stated that weapons can disable them using laser radiation. In 2018, Putin gave few details about the weapon but specific details about the new generation are secret.

Peresvet Can Inflict Thermal Destruction on Various Apparatus

"But that, let's say, is of today, or even in some ways of yesterday: our physicists have now created, and practically mass-produced, laser systems which are more powerful by an order of magnitude that can inflict thermal destruction on various apparatus, said Borisov, according to the Daily Mail.

It emerged that Russia faced massive losses in the Ukraine war due to reconnaissance weapons, drones, and satellite imagery, which provided Kyiv with insider information about the Russian troops' location and strategies.

Peresevet Could Pose Threat to Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites

The weapon could also pose a threat to Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites as he is helping Ukraine to remain online after the government infrastructures were destroyed. Moscow had also warned Musk to stay out of this or face consequences.

The weapon is believed to be developed in Russia's closed town Sorov. The town lies in the Nizhny Novgorod region previously known as Arzamas-16, which is believed to be the hub of Putin's nuclear weapons research.

Borisov stated that the laser weapon would replace conventional weapons as it's an advanced weapon fitted with an electromagnetic wideband.