Is Russia Ready to Attack Ukraine? Satellite Images Show Russian Forces 20 Km from Ukrainian Border

As the Russia-Ukraine tension deepens by the minute, new satellite images showed the deployment of the Russian military in areas around 20 km from the Ukrainian border. The images, collected by Maxar over the last 24 hours, showed military deployment and transportation of logistics and supplies in southern Belarus and at multiple sites in western Russia close to the Ukrainian border.

According to Dailymail, US President Joe Biden also claimed that Russia has moved supplies of blood towards its border with Ukraine, which refected on Russian President Vladimir Putin's intent of war. Biden further condemned Putin's actions in Ukraine.

The Russian parliament yesterday gave a green signal to Putin to use the army outside the country to support separatists in Ukraine.

Field hospitals are Set-Up

The new developments in areas near the Russia-Ukraine border showed more than 100 vehicles and multiple troops tents at a small airfield near Mozyr in southern Belarus. The said airfield is situated less than 40 kilometers from the Ukraine border.

In addition to that, another large portion of the area is reportedly being cleared for additional deployment near Pochep in Western Russia. A field hospital is set up on the western outskirts of Belgorod as multiple new troops are placed in rural areas southwest of Belgorod, which is less than 20 km from the Ukraine border.

'You Don't need Blood Unless you Plan on Starting a War'

"Russia has moved supplies of blood and medical equipment into position on their border. You don't need blood unless you plan on starting a war," Biden said on Tuesday.

Apart from a huge military convoy consisting of around 100,000-190,000 Russian troops already present near the Ukrainian border, another artillery of more than 100 military trucks with soldiers was seen moving towards the border.

Satellite images also showed a housing area for troops and a field hospital at Zyabrovka airbase in Belarus. Troop tents and a field hospital were spotted in Novoozernoye, Crimea also.

Several countries, including the US, have imposed sanctions on Russia against Putin's actions.