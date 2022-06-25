Russia Kills 80 Polish Fighters In Precision Strikes In Ukraine's Donetsk Region; Widens Threat To NATO

Russia has claimed that its troops have killed up to 80 Polish fighters in the precision strikes in Ukraine's east. Russian Defence Ministry revealed that its strikes targeted the Megatex zinc factory in Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. The development is seen as concerning as casulaty figures of a NATO-member country's citizens are so high that the alliance could directly interfere in the conflict.

"Up to 80 Polish mercenaries, 20 armored combat vehicles, and eight Grad multiple rocket launchers were destroyed in precision strikes on the Megatex zinc factory in Konstantinovka" in the Donetsk region, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

Russia also claimed that it took down Poland's flag from the Katyn massacre site, a site of mass executions of almost 22,000 Polish military officers and prisoners who were killed by the Soviet Union in 1940.

