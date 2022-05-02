Who is Vicki White? 56-Year-Old Corrections Officer Elopes With Murder Accused From Alabama Prison

In yet another suspected case of a torrid love affair, Vicki White, 56, Assistant Director of Corrections at Country Sheriff's office in Alabama eloped with Casey Cole White, 38, a murder accused from prison, this Friday.

The fact that corrections officer Vicki White and the murder accused Casey Cole White share the same 'last name' has resulted in speculations on various social media platforms.

It is learnt that the corrections officer took the prisoner out of the jail stating that she was taking him to the courthouse and then she needed to go for a medical evaluation owing to her poor health. However, it was found that neither did she go to the courthouse and nor for the medical evaluation.

Did the Same Last Name Bring Vicki White and Casey Cole White Together?

In the wake of ongoing wild speculations, a group of social media followers stated that the two could be related or even "married secretly".

However, there is another faction that believes that the same last names could be the starting point of some conversation between the two that gradually developed into liking each other.

A report published by New York Post states that Casey Cole White, 38, is a dangerous criminal. He was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 as he had stabbed 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway to death. Cole was already in prison for a home invasion and carjacking case dating back to 2015.

At the same time, the staff at the Sheriff's office is smelling some foul play in the whole situation as Vicky White had an unblemished record ever since she started serving. The corrections officer was in the department for more than two decades. Her co-workers are concerned about her safety.

US Marshals have offered a $10,000 reward for any information related to the Alabama inmate.

A twitter user stated, 'Vicki White, AD of corrections for Lauderdale County, & Casey Cole White, murderer, may not be related, @GovernorKayIvey, but their shared last name was likely the starting point for a conversation - & the beginning of liking each other. "Basic psychology."

"How did Casey White, an inmate charged with capital murder, manage to go on the run with corrections officer Vicki White? The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office has been plagued by scandal. Casey White's escape was the latest in a comedy of errors," questioned a user.

Another user wrote, "State of Alabama almost certainly barking up the wrong tree. My immediate assumption was that Vicki White and Casey White are lovebirds."