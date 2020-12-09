Rudy Giuliani has been grabbing headlines over the last several weeks. Whether it is over his public hair dye disaster, a 'Borat' clip showing him "touching himself" in front of a young woman, or for farting during a Michigan voter fraud hearing, President Donald Trump's personal attorney is seldom spared by the media.

Although a lot is known about the former NYC mayor's political career, there is not much we known about his personal life. Let us delve into the 76-year-old attorney's three failed marriages and an explosive affair that was plastered over tabloids:

First Marriage with Cousin Regina Peruggi

Giuliani married Regina Peruggi, his second cousin, in October 1968. Peruggi, a drug abuse counselor at a New York state jail, was the daughter of his father's first cousin. This claim has been verified by fact-checking website Politifact. Their marriage was annulled in 1982 after they realized they were related. Giuliani and Peruggi did not have any children during their 14-year marriage.

Second Marriage with Donna Hanover

Giuliani and Donna Hanover, a television personality, started dating in 1982. The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in a Catholic ceremony at St Monica's Church in Manhattan in April 1984. They had two children from this marriage named Andrew and Caroline Rose.

According to The Cut, Giuliani's second marriage fell apart over his extra-marital affair with Judith Nathan, a sales manager for a pharmaceutical company.

In May 2000, Giuliani held a press conference announcing that he and Donna were separating — without informing her first. After learning this Donna herself held a separate press conference a few hours later, claiming Giuliani's affair with a former staffer named Cristyne Lategano-Nicholas was responsible for their failed marriage.

Giuliani denied the allegation and filed for divorce in October that same year. Meanwhile, Donna obtained a temporary restraining order barring Nathan from visiting Gracie Mansion. Their divorce was finalized in 2002.

Third Marriage with Judith Nathan

Giuliani's and his third ex-wife, Nathan, married in 2003. However, their marriage was rocked by a cheating scandal that was widely publicized in tabloids.

In 2018,Page Six reported Rudy Giuliani was bragging to his pals about having an affair with a married woman with "big b**bs". The publication cited sources who told the same to The Post. According to the reports, the rumored mistress was Maria Ryan, a hospital CEO, and doctor.

Giuliani called the report's claims "totally false," saying "whoever told you that is a liar." Nathan told The Post that Rudy's assertion was a lie, saying, "My husband's denial of the affair with the married Mrs. Ryan is as false as his claim that we were separated when he took up with her."

The news of the affair between Giuliani and Ryan started doing the rounds after the two were spotted in an intimate evening at a ­resort hotel in Whitefield, New Hampshire — five days before Nathan filed for divorce in April 2018.

Giuliani's Current Lady Love

Although Giuliani is currently unmarried, rumors are rife that he is dating Ryan, the woman he allegedly cheated on his third wife with, according to The Sun.

The report noted that in September 2019, the lawyer showed up to a White House dinner with Dr. Maria Ryan. She was also named in court documents filed by Giuliani's last wife Judith Nathan when she divorced him. However, in June 2019 Giuliani insisted that he and Ryan were just "friends."