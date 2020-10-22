Rudi Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, was caught in a compromising position with a young woman in a hotel room after falling for a sting orchestrated by Sacha Baron Cohen for his upcoming 'Borat' sequel.

The upcoming film, titled 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,' features a hidden camera with Giuliani seemingly touching himself in front of a woman he was apparently trying to seduce in a Manhattan hotel room in July, according to several news outlets who received an advance copy of the film.

Giuliani Invited to the Woman's Room for Drinks

As part of Cohen's sting, the 76-year-old former New York City mayor was lured into a camera-rigged hotel room for drinks by the woman, who he thought was a conservative journalist interviewing him for a show about the coronavirus pandemic and Trump's response to it.

However, the woman is actually "Tutar," the daughter of the film's titular character (played by Cohen). Tutar, who is played by 24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, repeatedly touches Giuliani's knee while asking him questions during the fake interview.

Giuliani flirts back and plays along with Tutar's questionable interview topics. "I'll relax you, okay," he says to Tutar after she reveals to him that she is slightly nervous. He can be seen sipping on a glass of scotch throughout the clip.

Caught With His Hands Down His Pants

After the interview ends, Tutar proposes "a drink in the bedroom," which Giuliani happily agrees to. Once in the bedroom, Giuliani is seen in the hidden camera footage removing Tutar's clip microphone from her dress while asking for her phone number and address.

Tutar then helps Giuliani remove his own microphone while he pats her backside before reclining on the bed. He then proceeds to put his hand into his pants and move it around in a suggestive fashion for several seconds.

But before things go any further, Borat, dressed in a bizzare, pink outfit, storms into the room screaming, "Put down your chram!" — a bastardized form of the Russian word for male genitalia — "She's 15! She's too old for you!"

A startled Giuliani then quickly sits up and bolts out of the hotel room after realizing he has been pranked. Although the video clip has not yet been released, photos of Giuliani lying on the hotel bed with his hands in his pants are now being widely circulated on social media.

Giuliani Clams He Was Tucking His Shirt In

On Wednesday afternoon, Giuliani took to Twitter to claim that the 'Borat' scene was a "complete fabrication."

"The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment, Giuliani wrote. "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.

Giuliani also tweeted that the new Borat film is a distraction tactic to divert attention away from his exposure of dubious information about Joe Biden that was purportedly obtained from his son, Hunter Biden's laptop.

"This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family," he said. "We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts."

The 'Borat' sequel is slated for an Oct. 23 digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer below: