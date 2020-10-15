Rudy Giuliani accidentally uploaded a video of himself on YouTube on Wednesday night, in which President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is seen mocking Asians in a racist manner.

The video captures the moments after Giuliani's interview with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for his podcast, Common Sense. It seems like Giuliani's team was uploading a new episode for his new YouTube series, but forgot to edit out the footage in which he can be seen mocking Asians using racist accents and gestures.

The intended length of the episode appears to be 18 minutes and 56 seconds as Giuliani thanks Spicer for his time, promises another episode in "a couple of days" before the screen fades to black.

However, instead of stopping there, the video keeps rolling, uninterrupted, displaying only a silent black screen for another 4 minutes and 29 seconds, at which point Giuliani appears on screen, unaware that the video is still recording.

Giuliani Mocked the Asian Accent, Made Racist Gestures

In the video, which has since been deleted from YouTube, Giuliani can be seen speaking to a couple of people off camera, one of whom he identifies as conservative YouTuber Jayne Zirkle. An animated Giuliani then puts on a stereotypical Chinese accent while telling Zirkle that she's "going to be the most famous model in China."

"Ah, get me Jayne Zirkle," he says while using the accent. After asking other in the room what they would like to eat for dinner, Giuliani continued to say Zirkle's name in the mocking accent before adding a stereotypical bow to go along with the accent. Watch the clip below:

Butt-Dialing NBC Reporter

This is not the first time the former New York Mayor has had an embarrassing run-in with modern technology, leading to him revealing more information than he wanted.

Last year, Giuliani accidentally butt-dialed an NBC reporter late at night. When the reporter woke up, he found a three-minute-long voicemail from him discussing overseas dealings and lamenting the need for money. The accidental call came 18 days after another reporter received a voicemail of Giuliani complaining to another person about becoming the target of public attacks after he slammed a powerful Democrat.