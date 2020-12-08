President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable in the Oval Office on Monday, making him the first wrestler in history to receive the honor.

The Presidential Medal of Honor, the nation's highest honor, is an award bestowed by the president of the United States to recognize people's contribution to the country. Gable was awarded the honor for his accomplishments in his wrestling career, which began in his native Iowa and continued on the world stage when he won a gold medal in the 1972 Olympic ​Summer Games in ​Munic​h​, West Germany.

During the ceremony, Trump described Gable as the "greatest of all time" before asking the 72-year-old national champion if he could take him because of his size advantage. "You would have no chance," Gable responded.

'He's Gone'

During the ceremony, Trump also bragged about being "2-0" in his number of election wins, despite losing the 2020 presidential race. However, this was not the weirdest part of the event.

After Gable received his medal and delivered his speech, the assembled press tried to ask Trump some questions about the inauguration but the president was not having any of it and just walked out of the Oval office, looking agitated, leaving Gable and his family members hanging.

"He's gone," Gable can be heard saying to the media as he shrugs his shoulders, wondering what he is supposed to do. The video footage is as awkward as it sounds. Watch it below:

'Rude' and 'Disrespectful'

The video is now being widely circulated on social media and has already amassed more than 1.8 million views on Twitter. The clip has also racked up thousands of comments with many slamming the president over his "rude" behavior.

"Trump is so disrespectful," wrote one user, while another commented, "Gable should have taken off that medal, put in the garbage can and walked out."

"No class. No other President would act in such a rude way. All his family is assembled and, he walks off. The unbelievable arrogance of this man is deplorable," tweeted yet another.