Right after the documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey' was released, people got to know in-depth on how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were suffering due to the privy eyes of the British media which showed no mercy to the couple and kept on releasing negative news day-after-day since they got married in May 2018.

After that, several politicians, celebrities and common people alike, came out in support of Harry and Meghan and slammed the media for its mistreatment of the royal couple. However, it is now reported that the Royal family is extremely worried about the mental health of Harry and Meghan and are extending a helping hand to the couple to come out of this really tough and dire situation.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed to ET that the members of the royal family have understood the problems the duo are facing and having accordingly reached out to help them.

Katie Nicholl further stated, "It's my understanding that the Duchess of Cambridge has tried to communicate and has offered to be there for both of them. And the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, Harry's stepmother who very rarely gets involved with family dynamics, has actually reached out to Meghan as well just to see if she can help in any capacity. There's no doubt this has been a difficult time for Meghan and Harry and I think members of the family are reaching out to try and help them."

The Royal expert also revealed that the documentary came out as a bombshell to the Buckingham Palace as nobody even expected Harry and Meghan would take such a step in the first place. Katie Nicholl added that the documentary was nothing but ''a bit of a cry for help,'' from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.