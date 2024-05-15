Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll Divorce Docs Reveal Prenup, Childcare: Everything You Need to Know About the 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage

Details are emerging from Rory McIlroy's divorce filing. On Tuesday, news emerged that McIlroy has filed for divorce from Erica Stoll, his wife of seven years. The filing states that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and mentions that they have a prenuptial agreement. McIlroy and Stoll have a 3-year-old daughter Poppy Kennedy McIlroy.

McIlroy's divorce filing comes just a day after he won a PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman started dating Stoll in 2014 and they got married in 2017. The divorce petition was filed on Monday in Palm Beach County State Court in Florida. The four-time major winner has requested a respectful and amicable process and has requested privacy.

Into the Divorce Documents

Stars who attended McIlroy and Stoll's wedding included Ed Sheeran and Stevie Wonder.

"Rory McIlroy's communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed," a statement from the 35-year-old's team read. "They stressed Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment."

The couple plans a co-parenting agreement, having both lived in Florida for the past five and a half years.

According to the court filing, McIlroy filed for divorce on Monday, May 13, 2024. Despite the personal turmoil, he focused and won the Wells Fargo Championship over the weekend.

McIlroy delivered an impressive performance on the final back nine, overtaking American Xander Schauffele to secure his fourth career Wells Fargo Championship.

"I thought winning the [British] Open Championship a few weeks ago had sort of put me on a higher level in this game,'' McIlroy said at the time.

"But then to win a fourth major here, to be one behind Phil, one behind Seve [Ballesteros], level with Ernie [Els], level with Raymond Floyd; I mean, I never thought I'd get this far at 25 years of age.

Ending on Amicable Terms

The split also comes just two days before the PGA Championship at Valhalla, Kentucky. McIlroy is among the favorites to win the Wannamaker Trophy, thanks to his recent uptick in performance.

Both parties agreed to a prenup on March 17, 2017, and the filing says "the court should determine that the Prenuptial agreement is valid and enforceable", and both parties should comply.

Both McIlroy and Stoll may need to adhere to the terms of their prenuptial agreement, though the specific details of the agreement have not been disclosed for privacy reasons.

The filing states that both parents "have the ability" to provide support for their child, and that support should be determined "in accordance with the Florida Child Support Guidelines." That would also include health insurance for Poppy.