Rondale Moore Cause of Death Revealed After Vikings Receiver's Body Was Found in Garage of a Property

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore was found dead in Indiana in what authorities believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "The New Albany Police Department is conducting a death investigation at 1611 Ekin Av in New Albany," police chief Todd Bailey said in a statement.

"Rondale Moore (age 25) was found deceased in the garage of the property of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. The New Albany Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the incident. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation no additional information will be released at this time," the statement added. The Floyd County Coroner confirmed that an autopsy is planned for Sunday.

End of Everything

Moore's death marks the second shocking loss to hit the NFL this season. It comes after the sudden death of Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading Texas police on a chase on November 6.

Authorities said Kneeland, who was reportedly struggling with mental health issues, sent a group text to his family saying "goodbye" during the pursuit, according to Texas 911 dispatchers.

Meanwhile, Rondale Moore's death has left teammates and friends stunned. Kansas City Chiefs standout Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown shared that he had been in contact with Moore just hours before his death.

"Bro ain't no way brotha you just messaged me few hours ago," the Chiefs receiver posted on social media. "You wasn't alone bro.. I told you I know how you feel."

Brown and Moore previously played side by side for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In a statement, the Minnesota Vikings said they were "deeply saddened" by the loss and confirmed that counseling and emotional support are being made available to Moore's teammates and coaches as they cope with the tragedy.

Community and Football World Shocked

Moore's death has sent shockwaves through the football world, leaving fans, players, and coaches alike struggling to process the sudden and heartbreaking loss. "I am devastated by the news of Rondale's death," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement.

"While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots.

"As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won't continue to live out his NFL dream and we won't all have a chance to watch him flourish. My prayers are with Rondale's family, friends, teammates and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news."

Moore's college coach at Purdue Boilermakers, Jeff Brohm, remembered him fondly, saying Moore was a "complete joy to coach."

"The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge," said Brohm, who now coaches Louisville. 'Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone."

"A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!"

Moore first rose to national attention in 2017 after being named Kentucky's Gatorade Player of the Year while starring at Trinity High School. His standout performances there turned him into one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the country.

Though he stood just 5-foot-7, Moore proved size was no barrier at Purdue Boilermakers. He enjoyed a breakout freshman season in 2018, earning both Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Receiver of the Year honors. Moore went on to graduate from Purdue in 2020 with a degree in selling and sales management, finishing with an impressive 3.5 GPA.

Injuries followed him into the NFL, but that didn't stop the Arizona Cardinals from selecting him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was later traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, before signing a one-year, $2 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2025 season.

Sadly, his final season took a painful turn in August when he suffered a season-ending knee injury during a preseason game against the Houston Texans. It marked the second straight year that injuries cut his season short, adding to the sense of what might have been in a career filled with promise.