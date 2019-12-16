For the one year that she spent with WWE, former UFC star Ronda Rousey was a big hit. Right from her debut match at WrestleMania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, in a tag-team with Kurt Angle, she looked at home in the squared circle.

However, after the epic main-event of WrestleMania 35 where she fought Becky Lynch and Charlotte in a triple threat match, Rousey has been away from the company. Many think she has said goodbye to professional wrestling.

But now, reports are coming in which suggest that the former UFC superstar may be planning another stint with WWE. In an interview given to People, the former women's champion didn't give a categorical answer to the question about a possible return. In other words, the possibility of her coming back to the pro-wrestling industry remains alive.

"I think I need to figure out a different way of doing it. To be able to not have to choose career over family or family over career and kind of find that happy medium. Right now, I think my family needs my undivided attention.

"I'm happy to give them that. But I'm trying to figure out a way or a system or somehow that I could give both my family and WWE the best of me and not be half ass in both," Rousey stated.

She also expressed her happiness over the current state of women's wrestling in the company and even, in a self-deprecatory tone, said that her presence is not that necessary in the women's division.

"The girls are doing amazing right now. I really don't think that I'm that necessary in what's going on. I think they're crushing it and I really did want to bring a spotlight to what they're doing and let them stand in it. And I think it's kind of better, they're better off with me taking a step away right now, and kind of finding their stride without me."

Nobody would disagree with her proposition that women's wrestling is enjoying its best era currently and her presence isn't necessary to prop the division up. Still, most fans wouldn't mind her adding another dimension to it.