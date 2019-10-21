WWE superstar Roman Reigns reportedly stated that he and his cousin Dwayne The Rock Johnson will do well as tag team partners inside the ring.

As mentioned by the 34-year-old wrestler who is currently a SmackDown Live star, he is not sure whether a one-on-one match with The Rock will be a good idea as he stated that a face-off between him and The Rock will happen only when the fans actually really want that to happen.

Reigns, in an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider further went on to say that first of the fans need to make it clear that it will be the match they want and then he and his cousin will have to discuss it with family about how it will affect them before setting their feet into the ring against each other.

"It would have to be something the fans are just overwhelming about. They have to make it very clear this is the matchup they want. Then we have to take into account our family and the way that affects us and the way we'd tell our story," the 34-year-old told the TVInsider.

Reigns who is also popularly known as the Big Dog made his debut on the main roster in 2012 after which he became a huge sensation among fans. He has won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship thrice and also the WWE Universal Championship once.

The 34-year-old is currently one of the most popular faces of the company and also had the experience of competing against the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and also the Triple H in WrestleMania.

On the other hand, The Rock who has won the WWE Championship eight times was one of the most popular wrestlers of the WWE Universe. He left wrestling and became an actor, the 47-year-old is currently one of the most popular faces in Hollywood. He has featured in the Fast and Furious series. His last release was Hobbs and Shaw which was a major hit.

The WWE Universe has been waiting for a long time to see a fight between the two cousins and a match in the WrestleMania will be a dream come true for all the fans of wrestling. It will be interesting to see what happens in the upcoming days.