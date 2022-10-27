'Rogue' North Carolina Nurse Murders Two Patients After Giving Them Deadly Doses of Insulin

North Carolina prosecutors said on Tuesday that they have charged a nurse with killing two patients in January with lethal doses of insulin.

Johnathan Hayes, 47, who formerly worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, is accused of killing two patients with lethal doses of insuling and nearly killing a third.

Hayes Charged with Two Counts of Murder, One Count of Attempted Murder

The first count of murder against Hayes is related to the death of 61-year-old Gen Crawford. O'Neil said Hayes allegedly administered a lethal dose of insulin to Crawford on Jan. 5. She died three days later.

Hayes faces a second count of murder in connection with the death of 62-year-old Vickie Lingerfelt, who was administered a lethal dose of insulin on Jan. 22. She died on Jan. 27.

Hayes is also charged with administering a near-lethal dose of insulin to 62-year-old Pamela Little on Dec. 1, 2021. Little survived and Hayes faces one count of attempted murder.

Hospital Reported Hayes Following Investigation

O'Neill said that on March 21, a team of investigators at the hospital presented him with information that Hayes may have administered a lethal dose of insulin to one patient and indicated there may be other victims.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist reportedly investigated the allegations before reporting it to authorities. Hospital officials said Hayes was fired in March, the same month prosecutors were informed of the claims against him.

Hayes Described as a 'Rogue' Nurse

O'Neil characterized Hayes as a "rogue" nurse during Tuesday's press conference. "All of the evidence indicates Hayes acted alone," he commented.

"Johnathan Hayes has forfeited the honor of being called a nurse. From this day forth, he'll be known as a 'defendant,'" O'Neill said. "No one in this community should hesitate or be reluctant to seek treatment from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center or any of our outstanding healthcare facilities that we're blessed to have here in Forsyth County."

O'Neil said that he could not reveal specific details as the investigation remains ongoing. However, he said that "all options are on the table for punishment."