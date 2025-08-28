Robin Westman Motive: Trans Minneapolis Shooter Mused About 'Killing Trump' and Slaughtering Zionist Jews in Disturbing Manifesto

Transgender Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman ranted about murdering "filthy Zionist Jews" and spewed other antisemitic bile in a disturbing manifesto before opening fire at a Catholic school on Wednesday morning and killing two children. Westman was a transgender woman whose mother worked at the school where he opened fire at students.

Westman, 23, had also scribbled phrases like "Free Palestine" in a journal using the Cyrillic alphabet, which translated the text after YouTube videos displaying the diary pages surfaced on her now-deleted channel. Westman was previously known as Robert and filed a petition back in 2019 to legally change her name, according to Court documents reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Chilling Manifesto

"If I will carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews," she wrote in one disturbing entry. "I hate those entitled, penny-sniffing k–kes," she wrote in another page of the journal, which was full of antisemetic slurs.

Westman had also scrawled "6 million wasn't enough" — referencing the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust — on the sides of ammunition magazines she recorded on video prior to the attack at Annunciation Catholic School and Church in Minneapolis, which left 17 others injured.

In her translated journal entries, the disturbed shooter wrote about assassinating President Trump and Jewish people — but concluded that targeting "children of innocent civilians" would bring her "the greatest satisfaction."

Westman requested the court to change her name to Robin, records from Dakota County, Minnesota, show.

Her mother, Mary, signed the application for the name change since Westman was still a minor at the time. The request was later approved in January 2020, with the petition noting that Westman "identifies as female and wishes her name to reflect that identity," court papers show.

It was later revealed that her mother had worked at the school before retiring in 2021. Court records show the family paid $311 in fees for her legal name change to Robin.

Westman began shooting through the stained-glass windows of Annunciation Catholic Church during a back-to-school Mass packed with children around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities are looking into the disturbing 20-minute YouTube video posted on an account just hours before the attack.

Disturbing Videos Posted Before Rampage

The video shows a hand slowly flipping through the pages of a red notebook placed over what looks like gun schematic drawings. The pages are covered in messy, hard-to-read handwriting, while smoke occasionally drifts up from the bottom of the screen as the person coughs and lets out bursts of unsettling laughter.

Other videos reveal the gunman's obsession with mass shooters — including Adam Lanza, the gunman behind the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Westman was dressed in all black and carried a rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun to the church. Police said he was found dead at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told reporters at a press conference that authorities had never heard of the shooter before.

YouTube videos show a variety of weaponry, including a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle. The phrases "for the children" and "kill Donald Trump" were scribbled on magazines.

Police said that Westman had parked his car close to the school, and detectives will be examining it as part of their investigation. Authorities have not yet revealed whether he fired from inside the church or carried out the entire shooting outside before entering.

Students at the Catholic elementary school, which opened for classes on Monday, were in mass when the gunman stormed the connected church.