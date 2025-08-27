Minneapolis Shooting: At Least 20 Gunned Down after Gunman Opens Fire at Catholic School Before He Is Shot Dead by Cops

At least 20 people were gunned down after a gunman opened fire inside a Catholic church in Minneapolis during the parish school's back-to-school mass. The deadly attack took place around 8:30 a.m. local time at Annunciation Catholic Church on 54th Street, which is attached to a Catholic elementary school.

Early reports suggest multiple people were wounded, though officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of victims. Several children were rushed to a nearby hospital, though the exact number of those injured remains unclear, law enforcement sources told KARE. A heavy response is underway, with Minnesota state troopers, local police, FBI agents, SWAT teams, paramedics, and numerous ambulances at the scene.

Horror in Church

"I've been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information," Governor Tim Walz said. "The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

Law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX 9 that the shooter is dead.

Classes at Annunciation Catholic School had just begun on Monday, and students were attending mass this morning when a gunman opened fire, Fox 9 reported.

Authorities have set up a reunification area close to the church to help parents reunite with their children.

Shooter Dead

The City of Minneapolis has confirmed that there is no ongoing danger to the public and that the shooter at Annunciation Church has been contained. "There is an active police situation at Annunciation Church, 509 W. 54th St. There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained," the city said on X.

"Stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims – W. 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet Ave."

"I'm monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis. I'm in touch with Chief O'Hara and our emergency response team has been activated," Mayor Jacob Frey said.

"We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation."

A separate mass shooting near a Catholic high school in south Minneapolis yesterday left seven people wounded, and one dead, according to Kare11.

Police reported that the gunman, who fled in a vehicle and has not yet been arrested, fired roughly 30 shots with a high-powered .223 rifle.

Officials have not confirmed whether there is any link between the two shootings.