Who is Robert Malone? Twitter Suspends Account of Virologist Who Warns Covid-19 Vaccine is 'NOT SAFE' for Children

Twitter on Wednesday suspended the account of veteran virologist Robert Malone, who also has a significant contribution to the invention of mRNA technology. According to reports, Malone took to the social media platform to share a video claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine isn't safe for children. Malone, a vaccine skeptic, believes that mRNA vaccines force children to produce harmful spike proteins that may damage critical organs in the body.

The virologist believes that the risks of vaccination outweigh the benefits of the protection against Covid-19. Many critics accused the veteran researcher of spreading misinformation encouraging anti-vaxxers with his sceptical comments about vaccines.

Like other social media platforms, Twitter also has policies against health misinformation which probably led to the suspension of Malone's account, which had over 516,000 followers.

However, it is unclear if the suspension was automatic or Twitter deliberately suspended his account due to violation as the platform did not make any comment regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Malone reacted to the news stating that it meant that he "must have been on the mark, so to speak." He said: "It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries." He also encouraged people to listen to his latest interview on the Joe Rogan podcast on Thursday.

Some medical experts and social media users have come out in support of Malone asking Twitter to reinstate his account. "The only thing @RWMaloneMD has done wrong is tell the truth with Pfizer's own data. I definitely believe @TwitterSupport should #ReinstateRobertMalone," said Dr Anthony Hinton, who claims to be a surgeon.

A second user said, "By suspending Dr Robert Malone, Twitter, you don't take away from what he has said or facts that he has shared. You're simply giving more credibility to it and drawing more attention to it."

