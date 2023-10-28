Robert Card: Maine Shooter Legally Bought Rifle Used in Shooting 10 Days Before He Was Admitted to Facility for Mental Health Treatment

Robert Card, who was found dead on Friday, reportedly legally purchased a rifle that authorities believe he used in the Maine mass shooting. The high-caliber gun was purchased just days before he was hospitalized due to concerns about thoughts of harming fellow soldiers, as per a new report.

Card was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, more than 48 hours after allegedly killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar. The accused murderer was admitted to the hospital in mid-July after authorities encountered him acting "belligerently and possibly intoxicated" at Camp Smith, a military base in Cortlandt, New York, as told by law enforcement sources to CNN.

New Revelation

Card was released the next day, but was promptly given a "Command Referral" to seek treatment after he disclosed to army personnel at Camp Smith that he had been "hearing voices" and had thoughts about "hurting other soldiers," a federal law enforcement insider told the outlet.

Following the report from Army Reserve officials about Card behaving erratically, he was taken to the nearby Keller Army Community Hospital at the United States Military Academy for a "medical evaluation," a National Guard spokesperson confirmed.

Just 10 days before these events, Card visited a gun store in Maine and purchased a Ruger SFAR, which fires high-powered .308 ammunition. This is believed to be the same firearm used in Wednesday's tragic incident that left 18 dead and several injured.

Reports indicate that the rifle was found inside Card's abandoned white Subaru Outback, located around 8 miles from Lewiston, where the tragic attack took place.

Police have yet to conduct ballistics and DNA tests to verify whether it is indeed the same firearm used in the shooting at the bowling alley and local bar.

According to CNN, such large-caliber bullets, like those used in the .308 rifle, are commonly used by snipers and big-game hunters. These ammunitions are notably more potent than those typically used by the majority of soldiers and law enforcement personnel.

Card also bought a Beretta 92-F 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a firearm that is considered a standard weapon of the US military.

Finally Dead

Authorities faced challenges in identifying all 18 victims over the past two days as most had sustained gunshot wounds to the head, rendering them unrecognizable. Card was found dead on Friday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, ending a 48 manhunt.

His body was found at 7:45 pm, near Lisbon Falls, close to the location where his car had been abandoned following the massacre on Wednesday. Card's body was located near a recycling plant, a place from which he had been recently fired, according to federal law enforcement sources.

Androscoggin sheriff's office wrote on Facebook: "The suspect in Wednesday nights shootings has been located and is deceased."

It is still unclear how long Card had been dead. Mike Sauschuck, the commander of Maine's Department of Public Safety, declined to specify whether he had died as authorities approached or had already been dead for days.

"There continues to be a lot of work that needs to be done here at the scene, and a lot to follow up on," said Sauschuck.

Sauschuck confirmed that Card is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Governor Janet Mills of Maine said on Friday night that she was "breathing a sigh of relief" knowing that Card is no longer a threat to anyone.

"Tonight the city of Lewiston and the people of Maine begin to move forward on a long process of healing - but we will heal, together."

The dreadful rampage began at around 7 p.m. at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, where authorities state that Card entered carrying an assault rifle and initiated gunfire.

Shortly after, he was seen at Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant.

Card then fled the scene, abandoning his car and cell phone, triggering a 48-hour manhunt to locate him. "So happy this nightmare is over," said John Riordan, who lives near the scene.

He told the Sun Journal: "Hopefully the families can get some closure. It will be nice to get back to some state of normalcy."

Maine officials released the names of the deceased victims on Friday, identifying them as: Ronald Morin, 55; Peyton Brewer Ross, 40; Joshua Seal, 35; Brian MacFarlane, 41; Joseph Lawrence Walker, 57; Arthur Fred Strout, 42; Maxx Hathaway, 35; Stephen Vozella, 45; Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34; Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51; Jason Adam Walker, 51; Tricia Asselin, 53; William Young, 44; Aaron Young, 14; Robert Violette, 76 and Lucille Violette, 73; William Frank Brackett, 44; and Keith Macneir, 64.

Card, a resident of Bowdoin, has been charged with eight counts of murder by the Lewiston Police Department, who labeled him as "armed and dangerous" via a Facebook post.