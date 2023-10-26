Robert Card: Maine Mass Shooting Suspect was Committed to Mental Health Facility in the Summer, Had Threatened to Carry Out Mass Shooting

The man identified as a person of interest in Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, is a firearms instructor trained by the military and was recently committed to a mental health facility, according to a state police bulletin.

The police intelligence bulletin, reviewed by The Associated Press, was being circulated to law enforcement officials on Wednesday night.

Card was Committed to Mental Health Facility Over 'Voices' in His Head



The bulletin says the man, identified as 40-year-old Robert Card, had been trained as a firearms instructor and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. The document says Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023. It did not provide specific details about his treatment or condition.

The document also said Card had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine. Card has previously been arrested for domestic violence offences.

22 Dead, Dozens Injured in Wednesday's Shooting

Card is considered the prime suspect after police say he opened fire at a bowling alley and a local restaurant and bar in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, killing at least 22 people and wounding dozens others. The suspect remained at large as authorities ordered residents and business owners to stay inside and off the streets.

The shootings took place at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way, and Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street, according to Lewiston police. State officials say the shootings began around 6:56 p.m. ET. Eyewitnesses described seeing people running away from the bowling alley. Lewiston is about 36 miles north of Portland and is the state's second-largest city.

Witnesses of the shootings in Lewiston said victims were of all ages, including teenagers, said Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, adding that the community was in shock. Auburn is a city less than 2 miles west of Lewiston.

Card on the Run, Considered 'Armed and Dangerous'

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the shooter Robert Card on Facebook carrying a semi-automatic style weapon inside a bowling alley, and said that he should be "considered armed and dangerous."

After the shooting, he was seen driving a White Subaru, which was later located in the neighboring town of Lisbon, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck. Residents in Lisbon and Lewiston are being told to shelter in place as the manhunt continues for Card.