Robert Card Dead: Maine Mass Shooting Suspect Found Dead in the Woods with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound to Head after Two-Day Manhunt

Robert Card, the suspect who carried out one of Maine's most fatal mass shootings, has been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, more than 48 hours after allegedly killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar, according to authorities. Card, 40, was the subject of an extensive search related to two shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night.

Card's body was found at 7:45 pm, near Lisbon Falls, close to the location where his car had been abandoned following the massacre on Wednesday. His body was reportedly located near a recycling plant, a place from which he had been recently fired, according to federal law enforcement sources.

Found at Last But Dead

Androscoggin sheriff's office wrote on Facebook: "The suspect in Wednesday nights shootings has been located and is deceased."

It is still unclear how long Card had been dead. Mike Sauschuck, the commander of Maine's Department of Public Safety, declined to specify whether he had died as authorities approached or had already been dead for days.

"There continues to be a lot of work that needs to be done here at the scene, and a lot to follow up on," said Sauschuck.

Sauschuck confirmed that Card is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Governor Janet Mills of Maine said on Friday night that she was "breathing a sigh of relief" knowing that Card is no longer a threat to anyone.

"Tonight the city of Lewiston and the people of Maine begin to move forward on a long process of healing - but we will heal, together."

Eighteen people died after Card, an army reservist who had suffered a recent mental breakdown, opened fire at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston.

The dreadful rampage began at around 7 p.m. at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, where authorities state that Card entered carrying an assault rifle and initiated gunfire.

Shortly after, he was seen at Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant.

End of a Desperate Chase

Card then fled the scene, abandoning his car and cell phone, triggering a 48-hour manhunt to locate him. "So happy this nightmare is over," said John Riordan, who lives near the scene.

He told the Sun Journal: "Hopefully the families can get some closure. It will be nice to get back to some state of normalcy."

Maine officials released the names of the deceased victims on Friday, identifying them as: Ronald Morin, 55; Peyton Brewer Ross, 40; Joshua Seal, 35; Brian MacFarlane, 41; Joseph Lawrence Walker, 57; Arthur Fred Strout, 42; Maxx Hathaway, 35; Stephen Vozella, 45; Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34; Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51; Jason Adam Walker, 51; Tricia Asselin, 53; William Young, 44; Aaron Young, 14; Robert Violette, 76 and Lucille Violette, 73; William Frank Brackett, 44; and Keith Macneir, 64.

Card, a resident of Bowdoin, has been charged with eight counts of murder by the Lewiston Police Department, who labeled him as "armed and dangerous" via a Facebook post.

According to CNN, authorities found a note at Card's home suggesting that he planned to take his own life before he was located by the police. Police believe this to be a Card's suicide note that was addressed to his son.

Card spent 20 years in the Army reserves and was known for his avid interest in hunting and fishing.

His proficiency in marksmanship and survival tactics made him a challenging target for those involved in the manhunt, prompting residents to be ordered to stay indoors from Wednesday night until Friday evening.

As details emerged, a portrait of Card's troubled mental state became apparent.

He had recently been fired from his job at Maine Recycling, and there was a reported separation from a recent partner.

Law enforcement sources said that Card had spent two weeks in a mental health facility over the summer, after which he was discharged.

The University of Maine confirmed that Card was an engineering student from 2001 to 2004.

While Card's motive remains unclear, reports suggest he grappled with mental health issues. He had recently reported "hearing voices" and had made threats about targeting the military training base in Saco, according to sources.

Moreover, Card had begun using a hearing aid, attributing the device to the distressing voices in his head. His sister told The Daily Beast that he reported hearing these voices, even at the bar where the tragic shooting occurred, a venue that hosted a weekly event for members of the local deaf community.

Card's sister suggested that he might have been searching for his ex-partner when he carried out the shooting at the bowling alley and bar, according to ABC News sources.

Officials announced during a press conference earlier in the day that the shelter-in-place order, in effect for two days, was lifted on Friday evening.