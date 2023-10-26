Maine Mass Shooting: 18 Killed, 60 Wounded After Gunman Opens Fire at Multiple Locations; Shooter ID'd as Robert Card Who Had Mental Health Issues [VIDEOS]

A shooter armed with an AR-15-style rifle has killed at least 22 people and wounded around 60 others at three different sites In Lewiston, Maine, prompting an extensive manhunt. Police identified the potential suspect as Robert Card, 40, and said that he might be driving a white Subaru Outback, CentralMaine.com reported.

The Lewiston city administrator has confirmed that 22 people were dead, and 60 sustained injuries, local councilor Robert McCarthy said. Maine's hospitals have officially declared a mass casualty event. The locations were Sparetime bowling alley, Schemengee's bar and grill, and a Walmart distribution center. A spokesperson clarified that the shooting did not take place inside the Walmart distribution center.

Massacre in Maine

McCarthy said that the tragic incident occurred during a children's bowling party at Sparetime. Justin Juray, one of the bowling alley's owners, described the scene as being in a state of "total chaos."

McCarthy also mentioned that the police had a "tentative identity" for the gunman. The news of the shooting incident even interrupted Joe Biden's state dinner with the prime minister of Australia to inform the President.

A photo released by the sheriff's office shows a white man carrying an AR-15-style rifle with a laser optic entering the Sparetime recreation center. He was wearing black combat trousers and a brown top, with his face clearly visible. The neighboring city of Auburn has also been placed on lockdown.

Additionally, Lewiston police have issued a photo of the white station wagon they are searching for, indicating that it could have a black-painted bumper.

The Maine State Police said that they believe the armed suspect is currently in Lewiston. They have advised local residents and businesses to secure their doors and stay in place as a safety measure.

"Please stay off the streets and allow law enforcement to diffuse the situation," the state agency warned residents. "If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911."

As of 9 pm, the local hospital has not been able to confirm any casualties resulting from the incident.

"Central Maine Healthcare is coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients," the hospital said.

Official information about the shootings and potential victims has not been revealed by authorities. However, the Androscoggin Sheriff's Office did share two photos of the suspect carrying a rifle and stated on its Facebook page that there were "two active shooter events."

Local police reports suggest that the gunman may have also opened fire at a third location, though specific details about this incident have not been provided.

Complete Chaos

Emergency responders were called to separate shootings at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant as reported by the Sun Journal.

Police were then called to a third location, a Walmart distribution center, said Derrick St. Laurent, a Lewiston spokesman.

St. Laurent told the Sun Journal that the initial call, to Sparetime, came at around 7:16 pm. Police were then called to Schemengee's, and then, at around 8:15 pm, to the Walmart location.

Surrounding towns, including those as far away as New Hampshire, were called upon to provide mutual aid, as per the local outlet.

Joe Pennington, a Walmart spokesman, said: "This shooting did not occur on Walmart property."

McCarthy told CNN: "My understanding is that they have a tentative identification. They have set up the National Guard center as a triage center.

"The hospitals have called up all off-duty staff. Our hospitals are not geared to cope with this, but they are doing the best they can. We are blessed with the best police in the state, and I am sure they are doing all they can."

Asked about efforts to identify the gunman, McCarthy said: "They have a picture of a vehicle they believe he was in, and they have some unique characteristics - the front bumper is black. I'm told they have the plate number. I'm told they are looking for him hard."

Videos shared on social media showed police racing to the scene in the town of Lewiston, which has a population of approximately 36,000 people.

Lewiston is located 35 miles north of Portland and 35 miles south of the capital, Augusta.

Additionally, the nearby city of Auburn, located just across the Androscoggin River, has advised its residents to stay indoors as well.

"**ALERT: There is an active shooter incident in progress in the City of Lewiston,' they wrote on X.

"ALL Auburn & Lewiston residents are strongly urged to shelter in place, lock all doors & report suspicious individuals and activities to 9-1-1.

"Most businesses in the area have closed/are closing.**"

There were 29 total homicides in Maine last year, according to State Department of Public Safety statistics cited by NBC News.