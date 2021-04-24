Rita Ora's Cosy Pic With Thor director Taika Waititi Sparks Romance Rumors

Rita Ora's fans are stunned to see the singer cosying up in an eye-popping picture with Thor director Taika Waititi. Now, the American songwriter's fans seem to be convinced that she's dating Waititi as he cuddles with Ora in the loving snap. While this was just an assumption from the pic, the rumor became reality as listeners of the Who? The weekly podcast shocked everyone after they claimed they saw the lovebirds kissing inside a restaurant.

According to reports, Rita, 30, was recently photographed exiting a private jet in Sydney after a trip to the Gold Coast with Taika, 45, Matt Damon, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa. The British pop star on Sunday treated herself to a shopping spree and was spotted buying up big at the upmarket Désordre Boutique in the inner-city suburb of Darlinghurst. The coach on The Voice Australia has been making the most of her downtime in Sydney. She purchased a black pantsuit and statement silk blouses to glam up herself.

Last week, Rita enjoyed a bike ride with Russell Crowe, who is also a part of the new Thor Love and Thunder film which stars Chris Hemsworth. The pop singing sensation set tongues wagging with her series of pictures on Instagram, one of which showed her rocking a Gucci jumper with Oscar-winning director Taika. While Rita directly looked at the camera, the Thor director seemed to hide his face with his cap keeping his head down for the shot.

Who is Rita Ora?

Rita Ora was born Rita Sahatçiu Ora. She is a British singer, songwriter and actress, who rose to fame after featuring on DJ Fresh's single "Hot Right Now" in February 2012. The single topped the musical charts in the UK. The singer's debut studio album, "Ora", also debuted at number one in the United Kingdom after it was released in August 2012.

Rita Ora and Romain Gavras

Rita Ora has had several high-profile relationships with some of the hottest celebrities. This isn't the first time she's dating a director. Earlier, Rita was dating French director, Romain Gavras. "She's in a serious thing with Romain and properly loved up. It's the first time she's been serious with someone in ages," an insider reportedly said. But the couple later broke up. Rita Ora's boyfriend Romain Gavras confirmed their split during lockdown because of difficulties with their respective work commitments.

Who Were Rita Ora's Ex-Boyfriends?