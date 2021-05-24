Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson Spotted Kissing Each Other in Sydney, Spark Rumors of an Open Relationship

Rita Ora, her rumored boyfriend Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson were snapped by papparazzi locking lips in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, May 23, sparking rumors of a polyamorous relationship.

Following an all-night party at Waititi's home in Sydney, the trio was seen sharing getting cosy with each other in photos that are being widely circulated on social media.

In one of the images, the 45-year-old filmmaker can be seen making out with Ora, 30 and in another he appears to lean over to plant a kiss on Thompson, 37, as they enjoyed a round of drinks on the balcony of Waititi's residence.

The Let You Love Me singer and the Thor: Ragnarok actress were also pictured getting intimate with each other as they gazed into each other's eyes nose-to-nose before sharing a kiss in another photo as they're wrapped in Waikiki's arms. Here are the photos:

Are They in a Polyamorous Relationship?

Waititi and Thompson are in Sydney filming for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth instalment of the Marvel film franchise while Ora is in town for The Voice: Australia.

Ora and Waititi fueled dating rumors after they packed on the PDA in the front row of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under World Premiere last month. Earlier this month, the couple was spotted holding hands and getting intimate as they grabbed breakfast together in Sydney. However, Thompson's addition to the equation has now sparked speculation that they might be in an open relationship.

"If you would've told me a year ago Tessa Thompson, Rita Ora, and Taika Waititi would be in a throuple I would've slapped you and called you a liar," wrote one user.

"Rita Ora being in a poly relationship with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson wasn't on my 2021 bingo card but here we are," commented another. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Ora has been previously linked to filmmaker Romain Gavras, actor Andrew Garfield, and Rob Kardashian, while Waiti and his wife Chelsea Winstanley split in 2018 after seven years of marriage. Thompson has previously opened up about her relationship with Janelle Monae while coming out as bisexual in a 2018 interview with Net-a-Porter. She has also been linked to British musician Dev Hynes.