Rita Ora and her long-time boyfriend Romain Gavras are reportedly struggling to keep their relationship afloat as Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions kept them apart and being away for long has made Romain comfortable with his own company leaving no room for Rita.

Reports are also doing the rounds that Romain is upset with Rita's behavior as she received negative press for breaking lockdown rules after partying hard with her friends and being busted by the police. For the uninitiated, Rita was caught flouting Covid-19 restrictions and booked a restaurant for her friends and requested the hotel authorities to switch the CCTV cameras off, so she can never be spotted.

However, due to the loud noise coming out of the restaurant, the police quickly raided the premises only to see Rita Ora and her friends having a party like there's no tomorrow. She was branded as ''selfish'' by the cops and her 30th birthday on 26th November was in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The lockdowns and the recent events of flouting rules have not gone down well with Romain and the duo reportedly had fights on call causing further drift in their relationship. While Rita broke all the rules, Romain stayed home following every guidelines set by the government that protected the safety of citizens. It was evident that the two were different poles apart and its only a matter of time when they call off their relationship for good.

The Sun quoted a source as saying that both Rita and Romain are anxious and being separated due to the lockdown has added more confusion to their relationship. ''They are struggling being apart from each other. It's difficult not knowing when restrictions will ease.'' The source further added, ''It feels as if they are on the rocks!''

However, MailOnline quoted a source by saying that Rita and Romain are still rock solid behind each other and are working together to stitch their differences and get back to being head-over-heels for each over again. ''Romain has been really supportive of Rita over the last few months. They are struggling being apart from each other. It's difficult not knowing when restrictions will ease,'' and the two will get back to being normal couples who won over the 'being apart' from the pandemic again.