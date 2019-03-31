Race: Bahrain Grand Prix 2019 Date: Sunday, March 31, 2019 Time: 11:10 pm SGT/ 8.40 pm IST/ 3:10 pm GMT Venue: Bahrain International Circuit, Live Timings: Race updates will be available on Formula One official website.

After an extremely disappointing performance in the season-opening F1 battle, Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari fans are ready to hoot for their two drivers at Bahrain Grand Prix 2019 on Sunday. While the new Ferrari star Charles Leclerc took the pole position for the first time in his Formula 1 career, his teammate Sebastian Vettel snatched the second position from Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton.

The Monegasque driver who joined Ferrari family this season, showed a gorgeous performance, starting from the practice sessions. He clocked 1:27.866 sec and defeated his teammate and 2018 Bahrain GP champion Vettel in the final qualifier round.

The German Ferrari driver Vettel also did his best to block the second position and beat Hamilton who will be followed by his teammate and 2019 Australian GP winner Valtteri Bottas during the final race on Sunday.

Mercedes, which dominated the season-opening race, failed to satisfy their fans with the performance in qualifiers of Bahrain GP.

However, the Red Bulls jewel Max Verstappen will be starting the race as a fifth grid driver, who will be followed by Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, McLaren's Carlos Sainz, another Haas star Romain Grosjean, Alfa Romeo's Kimi Räikkönen and McLaren's youngster Lando Norris respectively.

The Australian driver, Daniel Ricciardo who retired from Australian GP 2019 a few weeks ago, again disappointed his fans as he will be starting the Sunday's race from 11th position and will be followed by other drivers, who were eliminated after the early qualifying rounds.

Saturday qualifying results were very disappointing for the team Renault, as their two drivers Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg were eliminated in early stages.

Both Racing Point drivers, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll did not clock enough time to secure top 10 positions, while Williams' George Russell and Robert Kubica are still struggling with their performance on the race track.

Bahrain GP starting grid:

Charles Leclerc Sebastian Vettel Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Max Verstappen Kevin Magnussen Carlos Sainz Romain Grosjean Kimi Räikkönen Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Alexander Albon Pierre Gasly Sergio Perez Daniil Kvyat Antonio Giovinazzi Nico Hulkenberg Lance Stroll George Russell Robert Kubica

Broadcasters and Live Streaming: UK: C4, Sky Sports US: ESPN New Zealand: Spark Sport Mexico: Channel 9 (Televisa) JAPAN: Fuji Television Network Inc. , Dazn CHINA: CCTV, Tencent, Guangdong TV, Shanghai TV AUSTRALIA: Fox Sports Channels, One (Network Ten) ASIA: Fox Sports Channels, STAR Sports (Indian subcontinent)

There will be no television coverage of Bahrain GP 2019 for Singapore.