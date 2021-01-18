Days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop was stolen during the Capitol insurrection federal authorities are now investigating the role of Riley June Williams, a woman who allegedly had a deal with Russians to sell Pelosi's laptop. Williams, who fled her home in Pennsylvania, was identified as the woman guiding attackers to Pelosi's office, during the siege.

Dressed in a green-colored T shirt bearing an alt-right slogan and wearing spectacles, Williams was seen directing the attackers inside the federal building, shouting, "Up the stairs, up the stairs." Sharing the viral video on Twitter several users pointed out that she was guiding the mob towards Pelosi's office. Many even suggested that Williams was aware of the Capitol layout.

Former Lover Spilled Beans on Williams' Russian Links

Politico reported that an affidavit submitted by Jonathan Lund, Special Agent Federal Bureau of Investigation, outlined Williams role in the Capitol riots and laptop theft. The affidavit, which was signed and posted publicly on Sunday claims that Williams' former lover, described Witness 1, had spilled the beans on her.

The affidavit claimed that in the days following the capitol attacks, a witness ("W1") made several phone calls into the FBI's telephone tip line related to the U.S. Capitol attacks. The Witness identified itself as former romantic partner of Williams and identified her in the riot videos taken inside the Capitol building.

Williams former lover also claimed to have seen the footage showing Williams taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi's office.

"W1 stated that Williams intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service. According to W1, the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it. This matter remains under investigation," read the affidavit.

Where is Riley June Williams?

In an interview with ITV News, Williams' mother Wendy Williams said that she packed her bag and left the house on Friday evening. Stating that Williams hasn't been contacted by FBI in connection with the insurrection, Wendy said, "Well she figures if it's out there they'll come to her and ask her about it."

Confirming that Williams' has fled, the affidavit claimed that she did not provide her mother any information about her intended destination. "Sometime after January 6, 2021, WILLIAMS changed her telephone number and deleted what I believe were her social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Telegram, and Parler," it stated further.

Williams's father had admitted to taking her to the rally with two family friends simply to "witness the spectacle". Speaking to the investigating authorities, he said that they did not stay together throughout the day and that Williams was meeting up with other individuals she knew at the protests. "Williams later met up with her father outside of the U.S. Capitol Building, and they returned home to Harrisburg together," read the document.