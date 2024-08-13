Riley Strain's Shocking Death: University of Missouri Senior Consumed 15 Alcoholic Drinks, Was Escorted Out of Luke Bryan's bar Before Tragic End

Authorities have uncovered startling new details in the case of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri senior whose death earlier this year drew significant media attention. Strain, who was attending a Delta Chi fraternity formal in Nashville on March 8, reportedly consumed at least 15 alcoholic drinks before his tragic death.

Interviews conducted by the police with Strain's fraternity brothers revealed that he consumed between 12 to 15 drinks before his death. The fraternity had organized a trip to Nashville, traveling in four buses. Despite a "no alcohol on the bus" rule imposed by the bus driver, the brothers admitted to partying on the way.

One of Strain's fraternity brothers reported that he consumed at least five mixed drinks, two vodka shots, and three IPAs. David Easlick, an attorney who specializes in suing fraternities over student deaths or injuries, stated that the volume of alcohol Strain consumed violated Delta Chi's rules. According to the national fraternity's website, drinks containing more than 15% alcohol are prohibited at fraternity events unless served by a licensed third party.

Easlick described the hours leading up to Strain's disappearance as "basically an out-of-control party situation," a description that aligns with fraternity standards. The group arrived in Nashville around 4:30 p.m., and Strain reportedly started drinking margaritas within half an hour of their arrival.

Throughout the evening, Strain and his fraternity brothers visited several bars. However, Strain's night took a dark turn when he was escorted out of Luke Bryan's bar around 9:38 p.m. after allegedly getting into an argument with the staff. After being removed from the bar, Strain vanished, leading to an extensive search.

Strain's body was discovered later in the Cumberland River in West Nashville. A medical examiner's report, which was recently released, confirmed that Strain had THC in his system and a blood alcohol content of 0.228 at the time of his death. Delta-9, a compound commonly found in THC, was also detected in his system.

The official cause of death was listed as "drowning and ethanol intoxication." Strain's death has raised concerns about the role of alcohol and drug use in fraternity events, prompting discussions about the need for stricter enforcement of rules and policies to prevent such tragedies in the future.