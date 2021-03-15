Rihanna Stuns in Neon Lingerie Modelling Her Savage X Fenty's Latest Collection

Rihanna set pulses racing with a series of pictures as she posed under the summer skies with the backdrop of plush coconut trees overlooking the beach modelling her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. The singer turned entrepreneur sizzled in a neon lingerie set looking nothing less than a billion dollars worth of oomph and hotness. She captioned the images as, ''We ain't got Pi but we def got the cake #PiDay @badgalriri,'' and posted two cake emojis.

As soon as the pictures were shared online, model Maliibu Miitch and Alysha Nett were among the first ones who shared their reaction. While Maliibu commented a tongue-in-cheek ''Very peachy'' with an emoji of peaches, Alysha commented, ''Love these bottoms!!'' The images received close to 3,00,000 likes and thousands of appreciative comments in less than a day. Rihanna seems to be ruling the lingerie industry and Savage X Fenty's reign in the market is here to stay.

Also, right after releasing fabulous Valentine's Day collection, the brand recently launched their 'Spring' collection of feminine floral prints with the tagline, 'This March is all about free spirit florals' featuring hot babydolls and lacy sets.

Savage X Fenty Connects with Women of all Body Types

As soon as Rihanna launched her luxury lingerie line Savage X Fenty in May, 2018, the brand connected immediately with women around the world as it showed body inclusivity and promoted delicates that fit all body shapes and sizes, which was missing in other lingerie giants' catalogues making women feel inferior about their bodies. While many other brands failed to recognize that the 'perfect shape' no longer should be used in marketing, Rihanna took the odd road showcasing 'all shapes are perfect'.

Victoria's Secret was accused for many years for favoring only a certain type of body but learnt it the hard way when its sales came crashing down as women hopped on to newer luxury brands making them feel 'they belong'. The fall for VS was so bad that they had to cancel their iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2019 amidst ratings drop and also shut several outlets across America due to dip in sales.