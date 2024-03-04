Former Oregon Christian School Principal, Teacher Wife Accused of Sexually Abusing Student at their School

A husband and wife are charged with sexually abusing a student while working at a Christian school in Oregon.

David Alan Wakefield, 60, was the principal and athletic director of the Damascus Christian School until 2020. His wife, 54-year-old Rachael Jean Wakefield, was a substitute teacher and coach.

Couple Accused of Sexually Abusing the Student When She was Just 14 Years Old

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the couple sexually abused a student at their school for approximately four years. The abuse started when she was just 14, between January 2013 and June 2017.

The couple was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 20. David faced 20 counts of sex abuse in the second degree while his wife faced 11 counts of the same charge. As reported by The Oregonian, David was aware of the allegations since at least 2021. He turned himself in once charges were filed against him.

The outlet also noted that the couple was deeply involved in the K-12 private school and its associated church. Rachel Wakefield, a financial adviser, was previously listed as a leader of the school's fundraising foundation. The Damascus Christian Church wrote that it hired David Wakefield in 2011.

Police Believe There Could be More Victims

The couple was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on Wednesday. They were then both released on $100,000 bail, according to KPTV. Police believe that there may be more victims and have asked anyone familiar with the situation to come forward.

The school was "heartbroken" after hearing about the charges filed against the couple.

"Although this couple have not been connected to the church or school for some time, Damascus Community Church and Christian School still take these reports very seriously and the safety of our students and staff is a top priority," said the school in a statement. "If requested, we will fully cooperate with law enforcement and the courts during this process. If you have any additional information regarding these charges or other allegations, we encourage you to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office directly. Please join us in praying for all those involved in this situation."